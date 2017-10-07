Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $105.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fidelity National Information Services have underperformed the industry, year to date. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Fidelity remains well positioned for growth backed by its attractive core business with a recurring revenue model, digitization, diversified product portfolio, benefits from strategic acquisitions, as well as several ongoing strategic initiatives. Moreover, cost-control efforts are also commendable. It anticipates 2017 adjusted earnings per share in the band of $4.22-$4.32, reflecting an increase of 10-13% year over year. We remain cautious owing to several issues, including the ongoing consolidation in the banking sector and stiff competition. Moreover, elevated debt level is also a concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.10% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. 1,380,378 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 18,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,655,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,842.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Jabbour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $9,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,109,156.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,549 shares of company stock valued at $47,224,679. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,230.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,025,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,072,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,198 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $176,220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,912,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $106,333,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

