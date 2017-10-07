FibroGen, Inc (FGEN) CEO Sells $1,029,105.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,029,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,217,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,190,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ FGEN) opened at 55.20 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $3.93 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. FibroGen, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 64.42% and a negative net margin of 105.59%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc will post ($1.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3,674.1% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,585,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

