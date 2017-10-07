Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a positive rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.25) on shares of Ferroglobe PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe PLC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) traded up 9.17% on Friday, reaching $14.76. 2,644,786 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 684.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,693,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,192,000 after buying an additional 2,350,450 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 676,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,549,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,693,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

