Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 175 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) had its price objective decreased by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 190 ($2.52) to GBX 175 ($2.32) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Ferrexpo Plc to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.93) price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ferrexpo Plc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 168.57 ($2.24).

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON FXPO) traded down 0.67% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 297.10. 2,317,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.47. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.74 billion. Ferrexpo Plc has a one year low of GBX 78.50 and a one year high of GBX 326.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In related news, insider Oliver A. G. Baring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £12,520 ($16,606.98).

Ferrexpo Plc Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company’s operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics.

