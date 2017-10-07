Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (CELP) Stock Price

News articles about Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.526538857692 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE CELP) traded down 1.92% on Friday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Energy Partners, L.P.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

