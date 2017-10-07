Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Syneron Medical (ELOS) Share Price

News stories about Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syneron Medical earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.8276445419117 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Syneron Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Syneron Medical (ELOS) remained flat at $11.00 on Friday. 3,905 shares of the company were exchanged. Syneron Medical has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Syneron Medical Company Profile

Syneron Medical Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture, research, development, marketing and sale of equipment for the aesthetic medical industry and systems for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other qualified practitioners. The Company’s aesthetic medical products are based on its various technologies, including Electro-Optical Synergy (ELOS) technology, which uses the synergy between electrical energy, including radiofrequency (RF) energy, and optical energy to provide aesthetic medical treatments.

