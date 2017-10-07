Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9679596939845 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) opened at 37.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.06.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Anthony Rupp sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $180,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. Brad Stamm sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,468 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $390,809. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), is a community bank operating in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Company’s other subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Risk Management (Captive), is a captive insurance company.

