Falcon Edge Capital LP Trims Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Falcon Edge Capital LP reduced its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,300 shares during the period. CDK Global makes up 3.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of CDK Global worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global Inc alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

CDK Global Inc (CDK) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. 1,188,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 405.59%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Falcon Edge Capital LP Trims Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/falcon-edge-capital-lp-trims-holdings-in-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.