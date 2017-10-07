F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,139,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.40% of F.N.B. Corporation worth $384,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation by 35.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation by 25,256.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,800,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655,273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation by 60.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) opened at 14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. F.N.B. Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. F.N.B. Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. F.N.B. Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,588.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $33,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,087.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

