F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. Corporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Get F.N.B. Corporation alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) opened at 14.01 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.97.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. F.N.B. Corporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/f-n-b-corporation-fnb-given-hold-rating-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. F.N.B. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other F.N.B. Corporation news, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,407 shares in the company, valued at $506,588.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corporation in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corporation in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corporation in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Corporation in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.