Evonik Industries AG (EVK) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on EVK. Barclays PLC set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.19 ($37.87).
Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) opened at 30.235 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €28.71 and its 200-day moving average is €29.47. The company has a market cap of €14.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.882. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €25.68 and a 52-week high of €32.20.
