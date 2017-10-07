Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $259.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.89.

Everest Re Group (RE) opened at 225.01 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $189.43 and a 52-week high of $277.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post $14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

