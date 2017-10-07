Everence Capital Management Inc. Continues to Hold Holdings in Southern Company (The) (SO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. maintained its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Company (The) during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Southern Company (The) by 358.8% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) by 15.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) by 115.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $3,703,847.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.59 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern Company (The) from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

