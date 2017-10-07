ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 346,180 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.24. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 1-year low of $100.46 and a 1-year high of $131.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.90 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

