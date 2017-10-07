ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $279,000 in Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Circuit by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil Circuit news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,807,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $2,740,446 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE JBL) traded up 0.07% on Friday, hitting $29.79. 3,277,915 shares of the company were exchanged. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Jabil Circuit had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Jabil Circuit’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Circuit declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jabil Circuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

