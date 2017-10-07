ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 79.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ LPSN) remained flat at $14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 933,107 shares of the company traded hands. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $865.83 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $35,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,102.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dustin Dean sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,593 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

