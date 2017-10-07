ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

EPIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered ESSA Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered ESSA Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ESSA Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) traded down 0.4138% on Tuesday, reaching $0.2888. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,220 shares. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s market cap is $8.40 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor.

