Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Helmerich & Payne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) opened at 51.53 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.60 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,009.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.66%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

