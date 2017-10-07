Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for California Resources Corporation’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for California Resources Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.72) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for California Resources Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($6.26) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRC. ValuEngine cut California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America Corporation cut California Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) opened at 10.27 on Thursday. California Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.17 million. California Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

