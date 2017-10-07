Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Crown Holdings in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Holdings’ FY2017 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) opened at 60.62 on Friday. Crown Holdings has a 52 week low of $51.57 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Crown Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

