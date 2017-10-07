ePlus inc. (PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUS. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of ePlus inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ePlus inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ePlus inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

ePlus inc. (PLUS) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,598 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.40.

ePlus inc. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback 500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $934,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,214 shares of company stock worth $2,580,002 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ePlus inc. by 84,983.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,092,000 after acquiring an additional 792,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ePlus inc. by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,097,000 after acquiring an additional 605,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ePlus inc. by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 576,536 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in ePlus inc. by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,063,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 538,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus inc. by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 462,907 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc. Company Profile

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

