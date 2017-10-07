EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Get EPAM Systems Inc. alerts:

Shares of EPAM Systems (EPAM) opened at 90.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/epam-systems-inc-epam-upgraded-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,110,851 shares in the company, valued at $169,163,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,445 in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,762.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.