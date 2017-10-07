EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given a $106.00 price objective by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) opened at 96.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.66. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.54 billion. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post $0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,149,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,473.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,578 shares of company stock worth $3,700,882 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Waldron LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 81.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,522 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 451,672 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 347,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

