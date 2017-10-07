Enzymotec (ENZY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enzymotec earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4795501473223 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enzymotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th.

Enzymotec (ENZY) opened at 11.15 on Friday. Enzymotec has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $255.88 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Enzymotec had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enzymotec will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enzymotec Company Profile

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

