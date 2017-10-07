Envestnet, Inc (ENV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Envestnet, Inc. is an independent provider of technology-enabled, Web-based investment solutions and services to financial advisors. The Company’s technology platform allows financial advisors to provide their clients with a wide range of investment solutions and services. It offers risk assessment and selection of investment strategies, asset allocation models, research and due diligence, portfolio construction, proposal generation and paperwork preparation, model management and account rebalancing, account monitoring, customized fee billing, overlay services covering asset allocation, tax management and socially responsible investing, aggregated multi-custodian performance reporting and communication tools, as well as access to a range of third-party asset custodians. Envestnet focuses its technology development efforts and its sales and marketing approach on addressing financial advisors’ front, middle and back office needs. Envestnet, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an ourperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of Envestnet (ENV) traded up 0.94% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 129,326 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.36 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $65,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $38,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,230 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

