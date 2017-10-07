Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. comprises approximately 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the first quarter worth $502,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 4.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,845,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners L.P. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-shares-sold-by-moors-cabot-inc.html.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) remained flat at $26.29 during midday trading on Friday. 3,835,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $30.25.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.