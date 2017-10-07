Engine Capital Management LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Potbelly Corporation accounts for 0.2% of Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Potbelly Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Potbelly Corporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly Corporation by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Potbelly Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly Corporation alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBPB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Potbelly Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Potbelly Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Potbelly Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/engine-capital-management-llc-takes-154000-position-in-potbelly-corporation-pbpb.html.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) traded up 2.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 390,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Potbelly Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $314.06 million, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Potbelly Corporation had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Potbelly Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corporation will post $0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Corporation Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.