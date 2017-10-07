Engine Capital Management LLC Has $1,925,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

Engine Capital Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 2.0% of Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2,744.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14,443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 637,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 605,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE JLL) traded up 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 100,317 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post $8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Penrose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

