Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) Short Interest Update

Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,590,586 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 36,123,818 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,217,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,492,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLE) opened at 68.07 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $78.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.8654 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

