Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) in a report published on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Endologix in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $5.00 target price on Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Endologix (ELGX) opened at 5.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. Endologix has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s market capitalization is $478.08 million.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Endologix will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endologix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

