Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post sales of $282.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.70 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $179.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $282.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded up 0.66% on Friday, reaching $45.65. 166,072 shares of the company were exchanged. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other.

