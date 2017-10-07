Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4,539,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas continued to hold its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE HTA) opened at 29.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 580.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.50) on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

