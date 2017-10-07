Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.00

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 796,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.33).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property PLC in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.53) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company’s market cap is GBX 505.04 million.

In other Empiric Student Property PLC news, insider Timothy Attlee sold 130,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £146,183.52 ($193,903.06). Also, insider Paul Hadaway acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,220 ($65,287.17).

About Empiric Student Property PLC

Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student accommodation assets in the United Kingdom.

