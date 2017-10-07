Empire Company Limited (EMP) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Empire Company Limited Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

