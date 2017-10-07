Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 79.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $292,218.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,482.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 22,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $896,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $987,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,227 shares of company stock worth $8,793,970. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE EBS) opened at 40.50 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

