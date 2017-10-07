Emera Inc (EMA) Insider Daniel Muldoon Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) insider Daniel Muldoon sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$790,411.00.

Emera Inc (EMA) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 279,430 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. Emera Inc has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $49.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and Other.

