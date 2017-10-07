EMC Co. (EMC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of EMC Co. (NYSE:EMC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

EMC (EMC) traded up 0.97% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 102,673,327 shares. EMC has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

EMC Company Profile

EMC Corporation (EMC) develops, delivers and supports the information technology (IT) industry’s range of information infrastructure and virtual infrastructure technologies, solutions and services. EMC manages the Company as part of a federation of businesses: EMC Information Infrastructure, VMware Virtual Infrastructure, Pivotal and Virtustream.

