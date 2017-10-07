Elliott Management Corp Trims Stake in LogMein, Inc. (LOGM)

Elliott Management Corp trimmed its holdings in LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543,588 shares during the quarter. LogMein accounts for 0.4% of Elliott Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elliott Management Corp owned approximately 1.28% of LogMein worth $70,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMein by 97,044.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMein by 112.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMein by 45.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,236,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LogMein by 209.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,671,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LogMein by 49.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,531,000 after acquiring an additional 520,318 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Raymond Wagner sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $533,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $84,919.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,319 shares of company stock worth $7,922,367. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. BidaskClub cut LogMein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of LogMein in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of LogMein in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Shares of LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 293,672 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.12 billion. LogMein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.22 and a 52-week high of $123.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.97.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. LogMein had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LogMein, Inc. will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMein Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

