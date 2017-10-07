Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Given a $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (LLY) traded down 0.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,204 shares. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,562,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,628.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,731,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7,093.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,353,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 22,094.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,991,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 91.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,597,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

