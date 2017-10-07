Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 10,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded up 0.48% on Friday, reaching $120.09. 1,912,895 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $122.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in Electronic Arts by 722.0% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

