Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE) Insider Sells $82,200.00 in Stock

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) insider Brian A. Leuthner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (EDGE) opened at 11.05 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $340.90 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.50.
Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, analysts expect that Edge Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.87) EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,663,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edge Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EDGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edge Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Edge Therapeutics Company Profile
Edge Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions.
