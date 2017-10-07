Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s second-quarter 2017 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The upside came from new business gains, better pricing, product innovation and cost efficiencies. This more than offset higher delivered product costs. Going forward we believe a robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base will drive Ecolab organic sales over the long haul. In fact, the realization of targeted synergies associated with acquisitions should also pave way for margin expansion. Year-to-date, Ecolab has outperformed the industry. The company expects its water, food and beverage, and paper businesses to benefit in the near term. On the flipside, Ecolab operates in highly competitive markets, which might dent its prospects over the long haul. We believe volatility in foreign currency exchange rates will remain a significant headwind for the company. Ecolab faces pricing pressure in the Energy segment which is likely to hurt profits.”

Get Ecolab Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS AG restated a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.77.

Shares of Ecolab (ECL) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.97. 769,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $134.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ecolab-inc-ecl-cut-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 7,397 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $966,270.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.57 per share, with a total value of $10,009,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.