easyJet plc (EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,380 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) had its target price lifted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 1,350 ($17.91) to GBX 1,380 ($18.30) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS AG reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on easyJet plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.56) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,583 ($21.00) target price on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) target price on easyJet plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,252.88 ($16.62).

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ) opened at 1263.00 on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 12 month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,444.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.96 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,220.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,241.92.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £1,613.25 ($2,139.87). Insiders acquired a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $529,491 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc Company Profile

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

