Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Centene Corporation (CNC)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Centene Corporation accounts for 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Centene Corporation worth $134,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation by 3,408.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,510,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation by 318.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,504,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,189 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth $100,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation by 108.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation during the first quarter worth $55,478,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,000 shares of Centene Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $317,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of Centene Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $344,152.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation (NYSE CNC) traded up 0.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. 1,113,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.29. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

