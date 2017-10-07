Earnest Partners LLC Has $185.91 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Core Laboratories N.V. makes up approximately 2.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.16% of Core Laboratories N.V. worth $185,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 412,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories N.V. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) traded down 1.80% during trading on Friday, hitting $94.26. 509,425 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.64. Core Laboratories N.V. has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $125.83.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Core Laboratories N.V. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Core Laboratories N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories N.V. Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

