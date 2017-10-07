E.J. Wunsch Sells 3,548 Shares of Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Stock

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $54,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ WEN) opened at 15.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $320.34 million during the quarter. Wendy’s Company (The) had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Wendy’s Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s Company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Wendy’s Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.23 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendy’s Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,666,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,214,000 after purchasing an additional 592,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,432,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,702 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,861,000 after purchasing an additional 85,084 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,707,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after purchasing an additional 194,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

