Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.56% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) opened at 23.10 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 1,323.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post ($1.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

