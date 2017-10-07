Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stake Lifted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,471,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 2,866.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,708,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,919,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,737,000 after acquiring an additional 451,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 33.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,422,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,660,000 after acquiring an additional 567,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) opened at 84.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.64%.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

