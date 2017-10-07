DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Bought by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,792 shares during the quarter. DSW accounts for approximately 5.3% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MIG Capital LLC owned 2.44% of DSW worth $34,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSW by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 120,579 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in DSW during the second quarter worth about $9,061,000. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in DSW by 50.6% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DSW by 16.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in DSW by 576.4% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 337,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 287,669 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSW Inc. (NYSE DSW) traded down 1.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,191 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. DSW had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. DSW’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

DSW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 33.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. DSW’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 75,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,509,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,891 shares of company stock worth $2,559,458. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSW in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “ourperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DSW in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DSW in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on DSW from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. DSW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

