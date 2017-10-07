Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett Inc. alerts:

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 100,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,000. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. BidaskClub lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) opened at 40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/douglas-emmett-inc-dei-holdings-lifted-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.